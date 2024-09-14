Indonesia: MedcoEnergi invests $3.15 million in new oil and gas block

September 13, 2024_ The consortium led by PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk has announced an initial investment of US$3.15 million to operate a new oil and gas block in South Sumatra. MedcoEnergi, through its subsidiary PT Medco Energi Linggau, has been selected as the operator of Blok Amanah, in collaboration with two partners, PT Sele Raya and KUFPEC Regional Ventures. The block, which covers 1,753.15 square kilometers, will be operated under a production-sharing agreement, ensuring recovery of operating costs. The news was reported by Investor Daily. MedcoEnergi, with a strong track record in operating oil and gas blocks, aims to make a significant contribution to domestic energy production.