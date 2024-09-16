Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 16 Settembre 2024
Indonesia: Media Center PON 2024 Receives Praise for Excellence

September 15, 2024_ The Media Center of the Pekan Olahraga Nasional (PON) 2024, which will be held in Aceh and Sumatra Utara, has received praise for...

16 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
September 15, 2024_ The Media Center of the Pekan Olahraga Nasional (PON) 2024, which will be held in Aceh and Sumatra Utara, has received praise for its quality, which is even considered better than that of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Located in two cities, Banda Aceh and Medan, the center is designed to ensure easy and comfortable access to information for journalists. Director General of Public Information and Communication of the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, Prabunindya Revta Revolusi, emphasized the importance of this center for the success of the sporting event. The news was reported by liputan6.com. The Media Center not only facilitates the work of journalists, but also provides the community with access to up-to-date news about PON XXI, the largest sporting event in Indonesia.

