Indonesia: Meeting between Ahmad Luthfi and Kaesang Pangarep for the elections in Central Java

27 July 2024_ On 27 July 2024, Police General Ahmad Luthfi met Kaesang Pangarep, son of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, at a restaurant in Karanganyar. The two are considered strong candidates for the upcoming gubernatorial elections in Central Java. During the meeting, which lasted about 30 minutes, no details about the conversation were revealed, and both refused to comment to reporters. Luthfi recently received support from several political parties, while Kaesang is expected to give a political speech at an event in De Tjolomadoe, near the meeting location, cnnIndonesia.com reported. The political situation in Central Java is intensifying, with both candidates likely to significantly influence the electoral landscape.