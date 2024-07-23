Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 23 Luglio 2024
Indonesia: Meeting between Gianni Infantino and Erick Thohir in Paris

22 July 2024_ FIFA President Gianni Infantino met with PSSI President Erick Thohir in Paris on the occasion of the 2024 Olympics. During the meeting,...

23 luglio 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

22 July 2024_ FIFA President Gianni Infantino met with PSSI President Erick Thohir in Paris on the occasion of the 2024 Olympics. During the meeting, Infantino praised the progress of Indonesian football under the leadership of Thohir, who is also member of the International Olympic Committee. Infantino presented a vandel to Thohir, recognizing Indonesia's recent successes, including organizing the 2023 U-17 World Cup. Thohir, former president of Inter Milan, thanked Infantino for his continued support. Harianaceh.co.id reports it. The meeting highlights the importance of international collaboration in the world of football.

