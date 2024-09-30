Indonesia: Meeting between Minister Airlangga Hartarto and Kadin President Anindya Bakrie

September 30, 2024_ Coordinating Minister for Economy Airlangga Hartarto will visit Menara Kamar Dagang e Industri (Kadin) in Jakarta on September 30, 2024 to discuss economic issues with Anindya Bakrie, the new Chairman of Kadin. During the meeting, Bakrie intends to delve into how to ensure the continuity of the Joko Widodo government's economic programs under the new administration of Prabowo Subianto. Hartarto emphasized the importance of making Kadin a support for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as large companies. The news was reported by tempo.co. This meeting is a significant step in strengthening cooperation between the government and the private sector in Indonesia.