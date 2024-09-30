Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 30 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:39
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Meeting between Minister Airlangga Hartarto and Kadin President Anindya Bakrie

September 30, 2024_ Coordinating Minister for Economy Airlangga Hartarto will visit Menara Kamar Dagang e Industri (Kadin) in Jakarta on September...

Indonesia: Meeting between Minister Airlangga Hartarto and Kadin President Anindya Bakrie
30 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 30, 2024_ Coordinating Minister for Economy Airlangga Hartarto will visit Menara Kamar Dagang e Industri (Kadin) in Jakarta on September 30, 2024 to discuss economic issues with Anindya Bakrie, the new Chairman of Kadin. During the meeting, Bakrie intends to delve into how to ensure the continuity of the Joko Widodo government's economic programs under the new administration of Prabowo Subianto. Hartarto emphasized the importance of making Kadin a support for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as large companies. The news was reported by tempo.co. This meeting is a significant step in strengthening cooperation between the government and the private sector in Indonesia.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
meeting between Minister Airlangga Hartarto as well as September 30 Coordinating Minister for Economy Airlangga Hartarto
Vedi anche
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza