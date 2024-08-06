Indonesia: Megawati Soekarnoputri calls for local elections without irregularities

05 August 2024_ Megawati Soekarnoputri, president of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP), expressed her hope that the 2024 local elections will be held according to the rules, without structured and systematic irregularities. During an event in Jakarta, he stressed the importance of respecting the principles of justice and not intimidating voters. Megawati also shared her experiences with the Indonesian people, highlighting the desire for a more transparent and participatory democracy. The news was reported by liputan6.com. Megawati Soekarnoputri is a prominent political figure in Indonesia, known for her role in the country's history and for her leadership in PDIP, a party that has had a significant impact on Indonesian politics.