Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 06 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:08
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Megawati Soekarnoputri calls for local elections without irregularities

05 August 2024_ Megawati Soekarnoputri, president of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP), expressed her hope that the 2024 local...

Indonesia: Megawati Soekarnoputri calls for local elections without irregularities
06 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

05 August 2024_ Megawati Soekarnoputri, president of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP), expressed her hope that the 2024 local elections will be held according to the rules, without structured and systematic irregularities. During an event in Jakarta, he stressed the importance of respecting the principles of justice and not intimidating voters. Megawati also shared her experiences with the Indonesian people, highlighting the desire for a more transparent and participatory democracy. The news was reported by liputan6.com. Megawati Soekarnoputri is a prominent political figure in Indonesia, known for her role in the country's history and for her leadership in PDIP, a party that has had a significant impact on Indonesian politics.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
During an event in Jakarta Indonesia her leadership in PDIP presidente
Vedi anche
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza