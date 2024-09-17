Indonesia: Megawati Soekarnoputri proposes international AI law

September 17, 2024_ The president of the fifth Indonesian government, Megawati Soekarnoputri, called on world governments to create an international law to regulate the use of artificial intelligence (AI). During a public lecture in St. Petersburg, she highlighted the risks associated with the misuse of AI by non-state actors. In addition, the Penajam Paser Utara Police Department has prepared security measures ahead of the opening of the new Indonesian capital, Ibu Kota Nusantara, to the public. Finally, the executive director of Indonesia Development Research said that the 2024 local elections must be free from government interference. The news was reported by antaranews.com. The new capital, Ibu Kota Nusantara, is located in East Kalimantan and is a major development project for Indonesia.