Indonesia: Mikha Tambayong and Bulgari on a journey of renewal to Rome

Venerdì 12 Luglio 2024
11 July 2024_ The famous luxury house Bulgari has collaborated with Mikha Tambayong for a fascinating journey of renewal that began in Rome, the...

12 luglio 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
11 July 2024_ The famous luxury house Bulgari has collaborated with Mikha Tambayong for a fascinating journey of renewal that began in Rome, the house's city of origin. Mikha, an icon of modern charm and sophistication, visited the Italian capital to explore the historical grandeur and cultural richness that inspire Bulgari. During his stay, he visited emblematic places such as the Colosseum and the Baths of Caracalla, which influence the brand's collections. His experience culminates with a visit to the Bulgari store on Via dei Condotti, a symbol of the brand's heritage and art. Prestigeonline.com reports it. Mikha continues to embody the essence of Bulgari also in Jakarta, through a fashion campaign that celebrates the theme of eternal renewal.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
