Venerdì 28 Giugno 2024
Indonesia: Mingyu at SEVENTEEN diventa Brand Ambassador at Bulgari

28 giugno 2024 | 11.50
Redazione Adnkronos
June 27, 2024_ Mingyu, a member of popular South Korean boygroup SEVENTEEN, has been appointed as the first local Brand Ambassador in Korea for Italian luxury jewelry brand Bulgari. The news was announced in conjunction with his collaboration with Men Noblesse magazine for the July 2024 edition, where Mingyu appears wearing precious Bulgari creations. SEVENTEEN, a highly successful musical group, sees one of its most influential members in Mingyu, already the face of other internationally renowned brands such as Calvin Klein, Lancôme and L'Occitane. The collaboration with Bulgari underlines the importance of the Italian brand in the world of fashion and luxury. This is reported by kapanlagi.com. This appointment further strengthens Bulgari's presence in the Asian market, consolidating the link between Italy and South Korea.

