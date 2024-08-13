Indonesia: Ministers meet for cordial moment before cabinet meeting

August 13, 2024_ Before the first cabinet meeting in Ibu Kota Nusantara (IKN), Kalimantan Timur, ministers Airlangga Hartarto and Bahlil Lahadalia shared a moment of friendship, posing for a photo together. This meeting is significant as Airlangga recently stepped down as the Chairman of the Golkar Party, while Bahlil is considered as his possible successor. In addition, the chairman of the DPW PKS in Jakarta revealed that he had offered Anies Baswedan to join his party, but Anies refused, wishing to maintain a neutral position. The news was reported by liputan6.com, highlighting the ongoing political dynamics in Indonesia. The ministers involved are key figures in the Indonesian government, with Airlangga playing a crucial role in the economy and Bahlil in charge of investments.