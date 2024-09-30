Indonesia: Modern transportation development under Jokowi's leadership

September 30, 2024_ Indonesian President Joko Widodo, known as Jokowi, has launched an ambitious modern transportation development program, focusing in particular on mass rapid transit (MRT) and light rail transit (LRT). These transportation systems have been implemented mainly in Jakarta and surrounding cities, areas characterized by high population density and mobility. The initiative aims to improve the efficiency of public transportation and reduce traffic in urban areas. Jokowi's strategy has been welcomed as an adequate response to the challenges of urban mobility. The news is reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. The MRT and LRT are key to the future of mobility in Indonesia, contributing to greater sustainability and an improvement in the quality of life of citizens.