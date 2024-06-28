Indonesia: Money Politics at Risk in 2024 Local Elections

27 June 2024_ Rahmat Bagja, president of Badan Pengawas Pemilu (Bawaslu), declared that the politics of money is always present and could be repeated in the 2024 local elections. Bagja underlined that the phenomenon of vote buying is a constant threat to the Indonesian democracy. Local elections, known as Pilkada, are particularly vulnerable to these malpractices. Bawaslu is taking preventive measures to counter this problem and ensure transparent and fair elections. Investor Daily Indonesia reports it. Authorities urge citizens to report any suspicious activity to protect the integrity of the electoral process.