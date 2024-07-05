Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 05 Luglio 2024
15:09
Indonesia: Moto Guzzi protagonista al GIIAS 2024

Indonesia: Moto Guzzi protagonista al GIIAS 2024
05 luglio 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
4 July 2024_ Moto Guzzi, the famous Italian motorcycle brand, will be one of the protagonists of GIIAS 2024, the largest automotive fair in South-East Asia, which will be held from 18 to 28 July at ICE BSD. Founded in 1921 by Emanuele Vittorio Parodi, Carlo Guzzi and Giorgio Parodi, Moto Guzzi is known for its logo with the spread-winged eagle and its iconic models. Since 2004, the company has been part of the Piaggio group, an Italian automotive giant. Among the models on display there will be the V7 Stone, the V855 Travel and the V100 Mandello Aviazione Navale, with prices that can reach 535 million Indonesian rupees. This was reported by depok.pikiran-rakyat.com. Moto Guzzi's participation in GIIAS 2024 highlights the importance of the Indonesian market for high-end Italian brands.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Moto Guzzi an Italian automotive giant high end Italian brands automotive fair
