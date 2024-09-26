Cerca nel sito
 
Indonesia: Motul celebrates its distributors with a trip to Europe and WSBK in Cremona

September 25, 2024_ PT Motul Indonesia Energy organized an exclusive trip to Europe for its distributors, visiting iconic places in Italy and...

26 settembre 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 25, 2024_ PT Motul Indonesia Energy organized an exclusive trip to Europe for its distributors, visiting iconic places in Italy and Switzerland. During the trip, participants explored Milan, Venice and Lake Garda, enjoying unique experiences such as gondola rides and visits to famous shopping malls. The trip ended with participation in the World Superbike (WSBK) in Cremona, where distributors supported the Kawasaki Racing Team riders. The news is reported by otosia.com, highlighting the importance of the collaboration between Motul and its partners. This event strengthened the ties between Indonesia and Italy, celebrating the culture and traditions of both countries.

