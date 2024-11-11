Indonesia: Muhammad Yusuf Chudlori and Joko Widodo meet for Central Java elections

November 10, 2024_ Muhammad Yusuf Chudlori, chairman of the Kebangkitan Bangsa Party (PKB) in Central Java, met with former President Joko Widodo in Solo to discuss the upcoming regional elections. During the meeting, Yusuf confirmed the PKB's support for the candidate duo of Ahmad Luthfi and Taj Yasin Maimoen for governor. Jokowi suggested that President Prabowo Subianto should inaugurate a religious institute run by Yusuf, since he is no longer in office. Luthfi, a former Central Java police chief, is supported by a coalition of parties that includes the PKB, while his main opponent is Andika Perkasa, a former commander of the Indonesian Armed Forces. The news is reported by en.tempo.co. The regional elections in Central Java are a significant event, as the region is a major political and cultural center in Indonesia.