Indonesia: Mukhlis presents his vision for sustainable development of local communities

October 26, 2024_ In the first debate broadcast live on Metro TV, Muhamad Mukhlis outlined his vision for a sustainable and resilient future for Indonesian communities. Among his proposals, increasing road infrastructure, electricity and telecommunications services in all rural areas. Mukhlis also stressed the importance of supporting the agricultural and fishing economy, as well as ensuring access to subsidized fertilizers and fuel. Finally, he promised an annual budget of at least 400 million rupiah for each village, to promote equitable development. The news is reported by metrotvnews.com. Mukhlis is a political candidate who aims to improve living conditions in rural areas of Central Kalimantan, a major Indonesian region.