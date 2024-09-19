Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 19 Settembre 2024
Indonesia: Mutual Recognition Agreement between Indonesia and Halal Italia

September 19, 2024_ Indonesian Minister of Religious Affairs Yaqut Cholil Qoumas signed a Mutual Recognition Agreement (MRA) for halal certification...

Indonesia: Mutual Recognition Agreement between Indonesia and Halal Italia
19 settembre 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
September 19, 2024_ Indonesian Minister of Religious Affairs Yaqut Cholil Qoumas signed a Mutual Recognition Agreement (MRA) for halal certification with Halal Italia in Milan. This agreement establishes a mutual recognition of halal certificates between the Indonesian Ministry of Religious Affairs and Halal Italia, facilitating access to halal products in the Indonesian market. The ceremony took place at Palazzo Castiglioni, with the participation of the Italian Foreign Trade Association (AICE), which supported the initiative. The agreement aims to strengthen trade and cultural relations between Indonesia and Italy, promoting trust in halal products. The news is reported by monitor.co.id. This step represents an important opportunity for Italian companies to enter the rapidly growing Indonesian halal market.

Tag
halal Indonesia Halal Italia Mutual Recognition Agreement
