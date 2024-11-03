Indonesia: Natan proposes education reforms for Papua Pegunungan

November 2, 2024_ Natan, Papua Pegunungan's gubernatorial candidate, has denounced the poor state of the education system in the region, promising to improve school infrastructure. During a debate, he stressed the importance of ensuring that no child in the region is excluded from school due to economic reasons. Natan also proposed implementing a boarding school-based education model, working with government and religious bodies. His vision includes establishing universities to address local educational challenges, as reported by metrotvnews.com. Papua Pegunungan is an Indonesian province located in the eastern part of the country, characterized by an indigenous population and significant challenges in terms of access to education and infrastructure development.