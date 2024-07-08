Indonesia: Need to accelerate economic growth to achieve Visi Indonesia Emas 2045

8 July 2024_ Indonesia's economic growth, maintained at around 5% for the past 10 years, will not be enough to realize the Visi Indonesia Emas 2045. To turn this great dream into reality, it is necessary to accelerate economic growth to 6% - 8 % per annum. This goal requires concerted efforts and targeted economic policies to stimulate development. The Visi Indonesia Emas 2045 represents a strategic plan for the future of the country, aimed at achieving an advanced and prosperous economy by 2045. This was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. The main challenge will be to implement structural reforms and attract investments to support this economic acceleration.