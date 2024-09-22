Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 22 Settembre 2024
Indonesia: New Economic Initiatives and Warnings Against Tax Fraud

September 22, 2024_ Several economic news headlines characterized September 21, 2024 in Indonesia, including a warning about new fraud schemes...

22 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
September 22, 2024_ Several economic news headlines characterized September 21, 2024 in Indonesia, including a warning about new fraud schemes impersonating the Direktorat Jenderal Pajak (DJP) of the Ministry of Finance. In addition, the PPN/Bappenas Ministry announced plans to develop Bali, especially the Buleleng region, into a hub for the aerospace industry in eastern Indonesia. Minister of Cooperatives and SMEs Teten Masduki also stressed the importance of expanding overseas business forums for small and medium-sized enterprises. Finally, the DJP urged the public to remain vigilant against tax fraud. The news was reported by antaranews.com. These initiatives aim to strengthen the Indonesian economy and protect citizens from increasingly sophisticated scams.

Tag
Indonesian economy Indonesia eastern Indonesia Isola di Bali
in Evidenza