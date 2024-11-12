Indonesia: New entity for public investment management

November 12, 2024_ The Indonesian government has established Badan Pengelola Investasi Daya Anagata Nusantara (BPI Danantara) to improve the management of state assets and ease the burden on the public budget (APBN). This new entity is designed to operate independently, allowing the government to allocate financial resources to other strategic sectors. BPI Danantara aims to increase the value of public investments and promote synergies among state-owned enterprises (BUMN) for greater efficiency. However, attention must be paid to systemic risks related to poor investment decisions, as reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. BPI Danantara represents a significant step towards more professional and strategic management of public resources in Indonesia.