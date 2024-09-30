Indonesia: New government ready to implement data-driven policies

September 30, 2024_ The new Indonesian government, which will be inaugurated on October 20, 2024, is preparing to launch a series of policies aimed at improving social well-being through an evidence-based approach. Among the most anticipated promises is the introduction of a free meals program, inspired by successful models from other countries, to fight poverty. The government intends to involve small and medium-sized enterprises (UMKM) and local authorities to ensure effective distribution and implementation of the policies. The source of this information is rctiplus.com. The use of big data and detailed analytics is expected to support the formulation of more effective and targeted policies, contributing to a more accurate management of resources and the needs of the population.