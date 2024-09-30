Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 30 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:39
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: New government ready to implement data-driven policies

September 30, 2024_ The new Indonesian government, which will be inaugurated on October 20, 2024, is preparing to launch a series of policies aimed...

Indonesia: New government ready to implement data-driven policies
30 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 30, 2024_ The new Indonesian government, which will be inaugurated on October 20, 2024, is preparing to launch a series of policies aimed at improving social well-being through an evidence-based approach. Among the most anticipated promises is the introduction of a free meals program, inspired by successful models from other countries, to fight poverty. The government intends to involve small and medium-sized enterprises (UMKM) and local authorities to ensure effective distribution and implementation of the policies. The source of this information is rctiplus.com. The use of big data and detailed analytics is expected to support the formulation of more effective and targeted policies, contributing to a more accurate management of resources and the needs of the population.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
targeted policies policy policies Indonesian government
Vedi anche
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza