October 19, 2024_ The new Indonesian government, led by President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, is called upon to...

Indonesia: New government ready to launch priority economic programs
19 ottobre 2024 | 12.18
Redazione Adnkronos
October 19, 2024_ The new Indonesian government, led by President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, is called upon to rapidly implement priority economic programs. Key initiatives include the Makan Bergizi Gratis (PMBG) Program, which provides free nutritious meals, and the promotion of industrialization through hilirisasi, or the transformation of primary resources into finished products. These programs are seen as key to addressing the crisis of purchasing power that afflicts the Indonesian economy and creating new jobs. The news is reported by Investor Daily. The government intends to respond to the current economic challenges, focusing on measures that can stimulate growth and well-being of the population.

Tag
the news is reported by Investor Daily Indonesian economy key initiatives Indonesia
