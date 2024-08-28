Indonesia: New Italian Culinary Experiences in Bali with Amici and Satoshi

August 27, 2024_ Bali continues to consolidate its reputation as a global culinary melting pot, with new restaurants opening that offer unique dining experiences. Among them, Amici, an Italian restaurant led by chef Alessandro D’Amico, offers classic Italian dishes with a contemporary twist, and Satoshi, which combines Italian cuisine with Japanese ingredients. Amici, with a menu created by maestro Enrico Bartolini, offers specialties such as Ravioli Alla Vaccinara and Margherita pizza, while Satoshi presents innovative dishes such as Arancini with wagyu tartare. The news was reported by manual.co.id, highlighting the influence of Italian cuisine in Bali, a place where Italian gastronomic tradition merges with Balinese hospitality.