Lunedì 12 Agosto 2024
13:09
Indonesia: New measures for environmental sustainability in tourism sector

August 12, 2024_ The Indonesian government has announced a package of measures to promote environmental sustainability in the tourism sector, aiming...

Indonesia: New measures for environmental sustainability in tourism sector
12 agosto 2024 | 12.42
Redazione Adnkronos
August 12, 2024_ The Indonesian government has announced a package of measures to promote environmental sustainability in the tourism sector, aiming to reduce the ecological impact of tourism activities. The new policies include incentives for accommodation facilities that adopt green practices and awareness programs for tourists regarding respect for the environment. In addition, the government plans to work with local communities to develop sustainable tourism initiatives that enhance the country's natural and cultural resources. These measures were presented at a press conference in Bali, as reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. The initiative aims to ensure that tourism in Indonesia can thrive without compromising the natural beauty and biodiversity of its islands.

