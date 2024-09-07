Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 07 Settembre 2024
Indonesia: New measures to reduce air pollution in cities

06 September 2024_ The Indonesian government is implementing new strategies to reduce air pollution in large cities, with a focus on expanding the...

Indonesia: New measures to reduce air pollution in cities
Redazione Adnkronos
06 September 2024_ The Indonesian government is implementing new strategies to reduce air pollution in large cities, with a focus on expanding the TransJakarta public transport service and using electric buses. MP Rachmat Kaimuddin announced the introduction of greener fuels, with the goal of having biodiesel and low-emission gasoline by 2024 and 2025. In addition, 200 new electric buses are planned for the TransJakarta service by the end of 2024, thus contributing to more sustainable mobility. The news was reported by liputan6.com. These initiatives are part of a broader commitment by the Indonesian government to address climate change challenges and improve air quality in the country.

Tag
Indonesian government Indonesia TransJakarta public transport service inquinamento
