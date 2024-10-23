Indonesia: New Parliamentary Committee Structure for 2024-2029

October 22, 2024_ The Indonesian Parliament approved the new committee structure for 2024-2029 during a plenary session. The number of committees has increased to 13, in response to the expansion of work areas under the presidency of Prabowo Subianto. The committees will cover various areas, including defense, justice, health and education, with the aim of improving legislative efficiency. The news was reported by kompas.com. This restructuring aims to ensure greater specialization and collaboration between different government areas, reflecting the current needs of the country.