Indonesia: New Policies for Economic Growth and Regional Development

October 2, 2024_ The Indonesian government has launched two major economic policy tools, the National Strategic Plan (NSP) and the Special Economic Areas (KEK), to stimulate economic growth and ensure equitable development. These initiatives aim to promote investment and improve economic conditions even outside the island of Java, where most of the resources are concentrated. Since 2016, the NSP has already proven to accelerate investment and trade, contributing to a structural reform of the country. The KEK, included in the NSP, benefit from facilitations such as simplified authorizations and tax incentives, thus favoring the development of strategic sectors. The news is reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. These policies represent a significant step towards a more inclusive and diversified economy in Indonesia.