Venerdì 23 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:09
Indonesia: New Power Wheeling System to Improve Energy Efficiency
23 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
August 23, 2024_ Investment Minister and BKPM Chief Bahlil Lahadalia has unveiled a new power wheeling system designed to optimize energy distribution in Indonesia. This system aims to improve energy efficiency by facilitating energy sharing between different areas and reducing operating costs. The proposal is part of a broader initiative to modernize the country's energy infrastructure and promote sustainable use of resources. The implementation of this system could have a significant impact on Indonesia's energy sector, contributing to greater sustainability. The news was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. The power wheeling system is an important step towards Indonesia's energy transition, a country that is trying to diversify its energy sources and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

