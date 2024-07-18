Indonesia: New regulations for biological and pharmaceutical products

18 July 2024_ The Indonesian government has introduced new regulations regarding organic products, active drug ingredients and excipients. These measures aim to improve the quality and safety of pharmaceutical products available on the Indonesian market. The new rules include more stringent requirements for the production, import and distribution of such products. The goal is to ensure that medicines and biologic products comply with international standards of safety and effectiveness. Investor Daily Indonesia reports it. These regulations are part of a broader government effort to strengthen the country's healthcare sector.