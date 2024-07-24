Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 24 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 14:36
Indonesia: New rules for fintech P2P lending make it easier for startups to access loans

23 July 2024_ The Otoritas Jasa Keuangan (OJK) has introduced new regulations allowing peer-to-peer (P2P) fintech lending platforms to offer online...

24 luglio 2024 | 13.17
Redazione Adnkronos
23 July 2024_ The Otoritas Jasa Keuangan (OJK) has introduced new regulations allowing peer-to-peer (P2P) fintech lending platforms to offer online loans of up to 10 billion rupees, a significant increase from the previous limit of 2 billion. This measure has been welcomed by economists, who believe it will facilitate access to financing for startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Indonesia, often excluded from traditional banking networks. David E Sumual, chief economist at PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, highlighted that these new rules could stimulate the emergence of new entrepreneurs in the country. Startups, which usually do not meet bank criteria for loans, will now be able to access funds needed for their growth, as reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. This initiative represents an important step to support the Indonesian entrepreneurial ecosystem, in a context in which SMEs are fundamental to the national economy.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
