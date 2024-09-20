Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 20 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato:
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: New Solo-Yogyakarta Highway Opened

September 20, 2024_ Indonesian President Joko Widodo inaugurated the 22.3-kilometer Kartasura-Klaten highway section, part of the new...

Indonesia: New Solo-Yogyakarta Highway Opened
20 settembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 20, 2024_ Indonesian President Joko Widodo inaugurated the 22.3-kilometer Kartasura-Klaten highway section, part of the new Solo-Yogyakarta-Yogyakarta International Airport highway. This project aims to improve connectivity between the cities of Solo and Yogyakarta, significantly reducing travel time and easing traffic on the national road. During the inauguration, Widodo emphasized the importance of this infrastructure for the economic competitiveness of the region. The highway, which began in 2021, required an investment of 5.67 trillion rupiah and is managed by PT Jogjasolo Marga Makmur. The news is reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. The highway is part of a larger project to enhance Java's road network, contributing to the economic development of the area.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
kilometer Kartasura Klaten highway section superstrada highway Airport highway
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza