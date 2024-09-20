Indonesia: New Solo-Yogyakarta Highway Opened

September 20, 2024_ Indonesian President Joko Widodo inaugurated the 22.3-kilometer Kartasura-Klaten highway section, part of the new Solo-Yogyakarta-Yogyakarta International Airport highway. This project aims to improve connectivity between the cities of Solo and Yogyakarta, significantly reducing travel time and easing traffic on the national road. During the inauguration, Widodo emphasized the importance of this infrastructure for the economic competitiveness of the region. The highway, which began in 2021, required an investment of 5.67 trillion rupiah and is managed by PT Jogjasolo Marga Makmur. The news is reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. The highway is part of a larger project to enhance Java's road network, contributing to the economic development of the area.