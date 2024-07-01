Indonesia: New visa center for Italy in Jakarta

30 June 2024_ Italy has inaugurated a new visa application collection center in Jakarta, Indonesia, in collaboration with VFS Global. The center, located in Chubb Square, offers extensive services to facilitate the visa application process for Indonesian and Timor Leste citizens. The inauguration was presided over by the Italian Ambassador Benedetto Latteri, who underlined the importance of improving the accessibility and efficiency of the service. The center aims to increase the flow of tourists to Italy, one of the most popular European destinations. rm.id reports it. This initiative reflects Italy's commitment to providing high-quality services and promoting the country's cultural and historical tourism.