Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 01 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 14:23
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: New visa center for Italy in Jakarta

30 June 2024_ Italy has inaugurated a new visa application collection center in Jakarta, Indonesia, in collaboration with VFS Global. The center,...

Indonesia: New visa center for Italy in Jakarta
01 luglio 2024 | 13.03
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

30 June 2024_ Italy has inaugurated a new visa application collection center in Jakarta, Indonesia, in collaboration with VFS Global. The center, located in Chubb Square, offers extensive services to facilitate the visa application process for Indonesian and Timor Leste citizens. The inauguration was presided over by the Italian Ambassador Benedetto Latteri, who underlined the importance of improving the accessibility and efficiency of the service. The center aims to increase the flow of tourists to Italy, one of the most popular European destinations. rm.id reports it. This initiative reflects Italy's commitment to providing high-quality services and promoting the country's cultural and historical tourism.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
collection center Italia Giacarta application
Vedi anche
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake
News to go
Lotta al caporalato, concorsi per assumere 514 nuovi ispettori
News to go
Pirateria audiovisiva, nel 2023 almeno un atto da 39% italiani
News to go
It Wallet, parte a luglio il portafoglio digitale
News to go
Caro vacanze, partirà meno della metà degli italiani
News to go
Addio codice a barre, dal 2027 lascia il posto ai QR code
News to go
Ue, Meloni: "Su nomine mancanza rispetto verso cittadini europei"
Traffico di anabolizzanti, 7 arresti e perquisizioni
News to go
Nomine Ue, negoziatori: accordo per Costa, Kallas e von der Leyen
News to go
Calzature, brusca frenata per export e fatturato


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza