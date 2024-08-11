Indonesia: No ban on attending HUT RI ke-79 celebration in IKN

August 10, 2024_ Persekutuan Dayak Kalimantan Timur President Syaharei Jaang has confirmed that there are no restrictions on local residents from attending the celebration of Indonesia's 79th Independence Day, which will be held in Ibu Kota Nusantara (IKN) on August 17, 2024. Jaang said that he has been invited to attend and that other local community leaders have also been involved. However, he warned that there may be some restrictions due to the ongoing construction of IKN. The government has reserved about 400 seats for local leaders and 500 for residents of surrounding areas, antaranews.com reported. It is hoped that the construction of IKN will be completed soon, allowing citizens to see the country's new capital.