Giovedì 22 Agosto 2024
Indonesia: Nusa Tenggara Barat Local Election Preparations

August 21, 2024_ In view of the local elections on November 27, 2024, political attention is growing in Indonesia, especially in Nusa Tenggara Barat....

Indonesia: Nusa Tenggara Barat Local Election Preparations
22 agosto 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
August 21, 2024_ In view of the local elections on November 27, 2024, political attention is growing in Indonesia, especially in Nusa Tenggara Barat. During a meeting in Mataram, hundreds of representatives of youth organizations and institutions expressed their commitment to ensuring a peaceful and constructive electoral process. Interim Governor Hassanudin called on the population to respect the regulations to avoid conflicts and promote social harmony. With 3.96 million registered voters, security during the elections is a priority, with over 10,000 police officers mobilized to ensure stability. The news is reported by antaranews.com. Local elections are a crucial moment for the future of communities, and active citizen participation is essential for democratic progress.

