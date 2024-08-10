Indonesia: OJK Prepares to Regulate Digital Financial Assets by 2025

August 10, 2024_ Indonesia’s Otoritas Jasa Keuangan (OJK) will assume responsibility for the regulation and supervision of digital financial assets, including cryptocurrencies, starting in January 2025. This decision is in line with the provisions of the new PPSK law, which gives the OJK the power to manage such assets. The transition will take place from Bappebti, the body currently in charge of supervising these financial instruments. The move is aimed at ensuring greater security and transparency in Indonesia’s cryptocurrency market, Investor Daily reported. The OJK, Indonesia’s financial regulator, aims to improve governance and investor protection in the rapidly growing digital finance industry.