Giovedì 27 Giugno 2024
Indonesia: Online gambling emergency

27 giugno 2024 | 13.08
Redazione Adnkronos
June 27, 2024_ Indonesia has entered a state of emergency over online gambling, with business reaching hundreds of trillions of rupees. The Pusat Pelaporan dan Analysis Transaksi Keuangan (PPATK) found that online gambling funds flow to 20 countries, with transactions amounting to 60 trillion rupees. The transactions involve various sectors, including members of the DPR (Dewan Perwakilan Rakyat, the Indonesian parliament) and BRIN (Badan Riset dan Inovasi Nasional, the national research and innovation agency). The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (Kominfo) blocked over 1.9 million accesses to online gambling content between July 17, 2023 and May 22, 2024. Investor Daily Indonesia reports. The head of the PPATK, Ivan Yustiavandana, revealed that online gambling transactions involving members of the DPR and employees of the General Secretariat of the DPR amount to 7,000 transactions.

