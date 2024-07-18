Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 18 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:46
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Operation against trafficking of illegal migrant workers

18 July 2024_ Indonesian authorities recently conducted an operation against trafficking of illegal migrant workers in Gunung Putri, Ciangsana...

Indonesia: Operation against trafficking of illegal migrant workers
18 luglio 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

18 July 2024_ Indonesian authorities recently conducted an operation against trafficking of illegal migrant workers in Gunung Putri, Ciangsana village, Bogor Regency, West Java. During the operation, 25 illegal migrant workers were found, including 23 from West Nusa Tenggara and 2 from East Java. Currently, the workers are housed in a BP2MI reception facility in Ciracas, East Jakarta, awaiting a decision on their future. BP2MI head Benny Rhamdani stressed the importance of legally prosecuting those responsible for human trafficking. Metrotvnews.com reports it. Authorities are evaluating whether the workers will be able to leave for Saudi Arabia through official channels or whether they will be repatriated.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Indonesian authorities recently reports it authorities autorità garante
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo tremendo, massima allerta
News to go
Taxi, code e disagi: la situazione da Milano a Palermo
News to go
Trasporto pubblico locale, domani sciopero nazionale di 4 ore
News to go
Commercio estero, i dati Istat su export e import
News to go
Metsola rieletta presidente del Parlamento Europeo
News to go
Le monete più forti al mondo
News to go
Trump incoronato da convention, JD Vance candidato vice
News to go
Nautica, Italia leader mondiale nella produzione di Superyacht
News to go
Caldo senza fine, l'afa torna anche al Nord
News to go
Via libera al fondo studio, fino a 25mila euro agli studenti più bravi: a chi spetta
News to go
Attentato Trump, cosa non ha funzionato: Secret service sotto accusa
News to go
Mutui, Abi: tassi al 3,56% a giugno 2024


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza