Indonesia: Operation against trafficking of illegal migrant workers

18 July 2024_ Indonesian authorities recently conducted an operation against trafficking of illegal migrant workers in Gunung Putri, Ciangsana village, Bogor Regency, West Java. During the operation, 25 illegal migrant workers were found, including 23 from West Nusa Tenggara and 2 from East Java. Currently, the workers are housed in a BP2MI reception facility in Ciracas, East Jakarta, awaiting a decision on their future. BP2MI head Benny Rhamdani stressed the importance of legally prosecuting those responsible for human trafficking. Metrotvnews.com reports it. Authorities are evaluating whether the workers will be able to leave for Saudi Arabia through official channels or whether they will be repatriated.