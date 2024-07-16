Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 16 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:18
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Operation Patuh Jaya 2024 for road safety begins

July 15, 2024_ Police chief Karyoto ordered the launch of Operation Patuh Jaya 2024, underlining the need for professional and non-negotiating...

Indonesia: Operation Patuh Jaya 2024 for road safety begins
16 luglio 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 15, 2024_ Police chief Karyoto ordered the launch of Operation Patuh Jaya 2024, underlining the need for professional and non-negotiating action. The operation, which will take place from 15 to 28 July, will involve 2,938 officers and aims to reduce traffic violations and accidents. Karyoto urged officers to be humane and preventative, using tools such as static and mobile e-TLE for traffic law enforcement. The operation will focus on 14 types of offences, including drink driving and using a mobile phone while driving. Metrotvnews.com reports it. The initiative also involves TNI (Indonesian Armed Forces), local administrations and other stakeholders.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
reports it July 15 including drink driving non negotiating action
Vedi anche
News to go
Trump incoronato da convention, JD Vance candidato vice
News to go
Nautica, Italia leader mondiale nella produzione di Superyacht
News to go
Caldo senza fine, l'afa torna anche al Nord
News to go
Via libera al fondo studio, fino a 25mila euro agli studenti più bravi: a chi spetta
News to go
Attentato Trump, cosa non ha funzionato: Secret service sotto accusa
News to go
Mutui, Abi: tassi al 3,56% a giugno 2024
News to go
Fecondazione assistita, in 10 anni +30% bebè da Pma
News to go
Rc Auto, a maggio prezzo medio +6,8% annuo a 400 euro
News to go
Compiti estivi, 4 genitori su 10 si dicono contrari
News to go
Elettricità, Arera: oltre 76,5% famiglie nel mercato libero
News to go
Mangiare male aumenta i costi sanitari
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza