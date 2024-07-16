Indonesia: Operation Patuh Jaya 2024 for road safety begins

July 15, 2024_ Police chief Karyoto ordered the launch of Operation Patuh Jaya 2024, underlining the need for professional and non-negotiating action. The operation, which will take place from 15 to 28 July, will involve 2,938 officers and aims to reduce traffic violations and accidents. Karyoto urged officers to be humane and preventative, using tools such as static and mobile e-TLE for traffic law enforcement. The operation will focus on 14 types of offences, including drink driving and using a mobile phone while driving. Metrotvnews.com reports it. The initiative also involves TNI (Indonesian Armed Forces), local administrations and other stakeholders.