Indonesia: Over 38,000 drug arrests since September 2023

July 9, 2024_ Since September 21, 2023, the anti-drug task force, established on the directive of President Joko Widodo, has arrested more than 38,000 suspects. The operations led to the seizure of large quantities of evidence in several regions of Indonesia. This result represents a significant step forward in the fight against drug trafficking in the country. The task force continues to intensify its activities to combat the drug problem. antaranews.com reports it. Indonesian authorities highlight the importance of collaboration between law enforcement and the community to maintain these results.