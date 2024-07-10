Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 10 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:55
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Over 38,000 drug arrests since September 2023

July 9, 2024_ Since September 21, 2023, the anti-drug task force, established on the directive of President Joko Widodo, has arrested more than...

Indonesia: Over 38,000 drug arrests since September 2023
10 luglio 2024 | 12.13
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 9, 2024_ Since September 21, 2023, the anti-drug task force, established on the directive of President Joko Widodo, has arrested more than 38,000 suspects. The operations led to the seizure of large quantities of evidence in several regions of Indonesia. This result represents a significant step forward in the fight against drug trafficking in the country. The task force continues to intensify its activities to combat the drug problem. antaranews.com reports it. Indonesian authorities highlight the importance of collaboration between law enforcement and the community to maintain these results.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
drug task force droga drug Indonesian authorities highlight
Vedi anche
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?
News to go
Caro voli per Sardegna e Sicilia
News to go
Estate 2024, dove andranno gli italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo ed emicrania, c'è un legame
News to go
Covid, casi in leggero aumento in Italia
News to go
Lavoro, a maggio calo dopo 3 mesi crescita: -17mila occupati
News to go
Granchio blu, "danni per 100 milioni di euro ai pescatori"
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza