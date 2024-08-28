Indonesia: PDIP registers Pramono Anung and Rano Karno for Jakarta 2024 elections

August 28, 2024_ The PDI Perjuangan (PDIP) party unexpectedly registered the couple Pramono Anung and Rano Karno to run in the 2024 Jakarta regional elections. The registration took place without an official announcement from the party leader, Megawati Soekarnoputri, and has caused surprise among political observers. Pramono Anung, currently Cabinet Secretary to President Joko Widodo, said that his candidacy was decided only a few days ago. The news was reported by bisnis.com, highlighting the sudden turnaround in the election race in Jakarta, where Anies Baswedan was considered a strong candidate. Rano Karno is a well-known Indonesian actor, while Pramono Anung has a long political career, having held significant positions in the Indonesian government.