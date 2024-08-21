Indonesia: Pertamina EP Implements CCS Technology to Reduce Carbon Emissions

August 21, 2024_ Pertamina EP, one of Indonesia’s leading oil companies, has successfully implemented Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) technology in the Sukowati field to reduce carbon emissions and increase oil production. This innovative technology captures and stores carbon emitted during extraction operations, thus contributing to environmental sustainability. The initiative represents a significant step towards the energy transition in Indonesia, a country that is trying to balance economic growth and environmental responsibility. The news was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. Pertamina EP is a subsidiary of Pertamina, Indonesia’s state-owned oil company, and the Sukowati field is one of the country’s major oil fields.