Indonesia: Pertamina Lubricants Grows in Europe with Valentino Rossi
02 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
October 01, 2024_ Pertamina Lubricants has seen a rise in its notoriety in Europe after partnering with Valentino Rossi’s VR46 Racing Team. This partnership, which will run until 2026, has made the Indonesian brand more visible among MotoGP fans, especially in Italy. Pertamina’s VP of Marketing, Nugroho Setyo Utomo, said that the company is now considered “sexy” in the European market thanks to this alliance. Furthermore, the partnership is not limited to racing events, but also includes the development of technology and young talent in Indonesia, as reported by detik.com. Pertamina Lubricants is therefore not only expanding its international presence, but also contributing to the growth of motorsport in Indonesia.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
