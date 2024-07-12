Indonesia: Petrochemical sector requires protection against imports

July 12, 2024_ Indonesia's petrochemical industry needs protection against the influx of imported plastic raw materials, similar to what is required by the textile sector. The revision of Permendag 8/2024 has increased the ease of entry of imports, creating difficulties for local industries. Ahmad Heri Firdaus, researcher at the Institute for Development of Economics and Finance (Indef), highlighted the importance of maintaining a stable domestic industrial ecosystem. The review could also hinder potential investments in the sector. Investor Daily Indonesia reports it. Suhat Miyarso, director of the Association of Olefin, Aromatic and Plastic Industries of Indonesia (Inaplas), highlighted the need for protection for the entire production chain.