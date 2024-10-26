Indonesia: Piaggio Celebrates Batik With Vespa Fans in Jakarta

October 25, 2024_ PT Piaggio Indonesia held an event to celebrate National Batik Day, inviting Vespa enthusiasts to take a ride and learn about batik culture at the Batik Indonesia Museum in Jakarta. The initiative aims to preserve batik, a globally recognized Indonesian cultural heritage, and engage the younger generation in a fun and accessible way. During the event, participants wore batik-themed outfits and took part in museum tours and batik workshops, highlighting the importance of this tradition. This news was reported by markettrack.id. Piaggio has already launched batik-inspired Vespa models, such as the Vespa Batik LX 125, highlighting the connection between Indonesian culture and the Italian brand.