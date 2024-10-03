Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 03 Ottobre 2024
13:01
Indonesia: Piaggio Celebrates Batik With Vespa Fans In Jakarta

October 2, 2024_ PT Piaggio Indonesia organized an event to celebrate Batik, Indonesia's cultural heritage recognized by UNESCO, inviting Vespa...

Indonesia: Piaggio Celebrates Batik With Vespa Fans In Jakarta
03 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 2, 2024_ PT Piaggio Indonesia organized an event to celebrate Batik, Indonesia's cultural heritage recognized by UNESCO, inviting Vespa enthusiasts to take a tour of the Batik Museum in Jakarta. During the event, participants wore Batik-themed clothes and took part in workshops to learn the art of Batik creation. The initiative aims to promote Batik culture among the younger generation, highlighting the importance of preserving this tradition. As reported by otomotif1.com, Piaggio also launched Batik-inspired Vespa models, such as the Vespa Batik LX 125 i-get Special Edition, which celebrates the cultural richness of Indonesia. This event represents a significant link between Indonesian tradition and the Italian brand, highlighting Piaggio's commitment to promoting local cultures.

