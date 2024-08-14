Indonesia: Piaggio expands its dealer network with a new showroom in Bekasi

August 13, 2024_ Piaggio Indonesia has opened a new Motoplex 2 brand dealership in Tambun, Bekasi, West Java. The showroom, the 59th in Indonesia, offers 3S (sales, service and parts) products and services for fans of the Piaggio and Vespa brands. The 446 m² facility features a modern design and houses the latest innovations, including the 2024 Vespa Primavera and Sprint. Piaggio Indonesia manager Ayu Hapsari emphasized the company's commitment to providing a premium experience and Italian-style mobility solutions. The news was reported by oto.com, highlighting the importance of Piaggio's presence in a growing industrial area like Bekasi.