Indonesia: Piaggio Indonesia launches MOTION event to celebrate Italian motorcycle culture

August 26, 2024_ Piaggio Indonesia has announced the launch of the MOTION: Motoplex in Action event, which will be held in several Indonesian cities through the Motoplex dealer network. This event aims to provide a premium riding experience, allowing participants to test ride the famous Italian models of Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia and Moto Guzzi. MOTION, which started in 2023, has become a meeting point for motorcycle and lifestyle enthusiasts, promoting activities that combine experience, entertainment and empowerment. As reported by industry.co.id, the initiative highlights Piaggio Indonesia's commitment to strengthening the motorcycle community and celebrating the Italian heritage in the two-wheeler industry. The event includes activities such as test rides and community gatherings, providing a unique opportunity for enthusiasts to connect and share their passion.