Indonesia: Piaggio Indonesia launches 'Motoplex in Action' event to celebrate Italian motorcycling

August 23, 2024_ PT Piaggio Indonesia has launched the ‘Motoplex in Action’ event for motorcycle enthusiasts, which will be held in several cities across Indonesia. The initiative offers a premium riding experience with the famous Italian brands Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia and Moto Guzzi, through engaging activities and test rides of their latest models. The event, which also promotes community building among motorcycle enthusiasts, will be held in cities such as Jakarta, Surabaya and Bali, and includes entertainment and sharing activities. As reported by beritakuh.com, the event aims to strengthen the bond between motorcyclists and Italy’s motorcycle heritage. Participants will also be able to discover local products in collaboration with local companies, further enriching the experience.