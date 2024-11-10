Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 10 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:09
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Piaggio Indonesia presents the Motion: Aksi Motoplex event in Sidoarjo

November 09, 2024_ Piaggio Indonesia, which operates the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia and Moto Guzzi brands, announced its participation in the Motion:...

Indonesia: Piaggio Indonesia presents the Motion: Aksi Motoplex event in Sidoarjo
10 novembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 09, 2024_ Piaggio Indonesia, which operates the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia and Moto Guzzi brands, announced its participation in the Motion: Aksi Motoplex event in Sidoarjo. This event, which takes place in several Indonesian cities, offers a unique experience for motorcycle enthusiasts, combining products, services and inspiring activities. Ayu Hapsari, PR & Communications Manager of Piaggio Indonesia, emphasized the importance of this event in enhancing the premium mobility experience, allowing participants to experience the legendary Italian vehicles. The news was reported by swa.co.id. The event also includes activities such as test rides and community gatherings, fostering a strong bond between motorcycle enthusiasts in Indonesia.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Moto Guzzi brands Aksi Motoplex event in Sidoarjo event Moto Guzzi
Vedi anche
News to go
Lunghe attese e pochi soldi, aumenta il numero di italiani che rinunciano a curarsi
News to go
Lavoro, con la laurea tassi di occupazione più alti
News to go
Depressione da social, i rischi per i più piccoli
News to go
Strage via D'Amelio e depistaggi, rinvio a giudizio per 4 poliziotti
Caccia al tifoso israeliano ad Amsterdam, le immagini del linciaggio - Video
News to go
Italia-Cina, Mattarella: "Rapporto intenso che continua a svilupparsi"
News to go
Sciopero trasporti oggi 8 novembre, sindacato: "Adesioni al 90%"
News to go
Nissan annuncia 9mila licenziamenti
News to go
Omicidio sindaco Angelo Vassallo, 4 arresti: c’è anche ufficiale carabinieri
News to go
Usa, Meloni sente Trump: "Congratulazioni per la vittoria"
News to go
Campania, Consiglio regionale approva legge su terzo mandato
News to go
Gas, ad ottobre prezzo per vulnerabili +5,3%


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza