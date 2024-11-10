Indonesia: Piaggio Indonesia presents the Motion: Aksi Motoplex event in Sidoarjo

November 09, 2024_ Piaggio Indonesia, which operates the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia and Moto Guzzi brands, announced its participation in the Motion: Aksi Motoplex event in Sidoarjo. This event, which takes place in several Indonesian cities, offers a unique experience for motorcycle enthusiasts, combining products, services and inspiring activities. Ayu Hapsari, PR & Communications Manager of Piaggio Indonesia, emphasized the importance of this event in enhancing the premium mobility experience, allowing participants to experience the legendary Italian vehicles. The news was reported by swa.co.id. The event also includes activities such as test rides and community gatherings, fostering a strong bond between motorcycle enthusiasts in Indonesia.